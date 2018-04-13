Brothers fall in drug bust

By Anthony Giron

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – Two brothers were arrested on Wednesday by police following a successful buy-bust operation in Barangay Mulawin, Tanza, Cavite.



PO1 Ehdcel Manalo, case investigator, said the suspects, identified as Rudy Navela, 34, and Rosque Navela, 18, were caught around 2 p.m. after they sold shabu worth P300 to an undercover agent posing as buyer.

Manalo said the siblings will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165.

