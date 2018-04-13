File CoCs early, Namfrel reminds bets

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Leslie Ann G. Aquino

Poll watchdog National Citizens Movement for Free Elections has urged would-be candidates in the May 14 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls not to wait for the last minute before filing their Certificates of Candidacy.



“Let us not wait anymore for the deadline,” Namfrel said in a public advisory days before the start of the filing of CoCs on April 14. The Commission on Elections set the period of filing of CoCs from April 14 to 20.

The poll body asked voters to be vigilant to ensure that no members of political dynasties will be able to run in the youth elections.

Related

comments