Free measles vaccination

By Analou de Vera

The Department of Health (DoH) will provide free measles vaccination to infants and children to reduce the number of measles cases in the country.



Dubbed as “Ligtas Tigdas,” a national measles supplemental immunization activity (SIA), will be conducted in National Capital Region (NCR) on April 25 to May 25 and in Mindanao region starting from May 9 to June 8. “This will involve the administration of measles containing vaccine to infants and children aged 6 to 59 months,” the health department said.

