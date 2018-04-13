Palace: SWS poll motivates Duterte to work double time

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is motivated to work double time to ensure a safe and prosperous nation after retaining a “very good” net public satisfaction rating in a Social Weather Stations survey, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said they are grateful for the people’s vote of confidence in the President.

“We are pleased with the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing President Rodrigo Roa Duterte a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +56,” Roque said.

“This would further inspire the President, along with the members of his Cabinet, to work double time in bringing the fruits of sustained and inclusive growth to the poorest and marginalized sectors while ensuring our communities remain safe and secure from drugs, crime and terrorism,” he added.

In the survey conducted from March 23 to 27, 70 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the President’s performance, 14 percent were dissatisfied, and 17 percent were undecided.

Duterte received a net satisfaction rating of +56 or “very good” which was two points lower than his “very good” +58 net satisfaction rating in December 2017.

Roque said the President’s stayed very good in Classes A, B, C, and D and “good” in Class E. In addition, respondents on all educational levels rated the Chief Executive “very good.”

“Public confidence, as we can see, has remained high notwithstanding matters and concerns the government is handling. We are thus grateful for our people’s vote of confidence,” he said.

The survey was released as the President was on a working visit to Hong Kong. He is expected to return to Davao City this morning.

