‘Reject bets involved in drugs’

By Hans Amancio

Manila Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada has appealed to the city voters to reject candidates involved in corruption and illegal drugs, citing President Duterte’s campaign against criminality and corruption.



The former president said that with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections just around the corner, the voters must shun local officials with links to illegal drugs operations and vote for officials who are fighting against it instead.

“I am appealing sa ating mga botante to reject ‘yung mga candidate na sangkot sa korapsyon at sa illegal drugs. This is the reason why I am appealing to all to vote for candidates who are actively fighting the war against corruption and illegal drugs at the barangay levels,” he said during the recent congress of the League of Municipalities in the Philippines.

