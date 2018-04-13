Stars invited to join tryouts

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

A mixture of familiar figures and fresh faces, led by former Ateneo superstar Alyssa Valdez and towering Jaja Santiago of National University, comprised the 34-strong cast invited to join the women’s volleyball national team tryout today at the Arellano gym in Legarda, Manila.



Valdez, a three-time UAAP MVP, and Santiago, the tallest in the list at 6-foot-5, are expected to show up in the 5 p.m. session as the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc., the sport’s local governing body, speeds up the formation of the national team for the 18th Jakarta Asian Games in August and the AVC Asian Cup in September.

Aside from Valdez and Santiago, former La Salle star and current F2 Logistics vital cog Ara Galang is tipped to go all out as she bids to make it to the national team for the very first time.

Related

comments