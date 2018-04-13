Sultan’s style a big puzzle for Ancajas

By Nick Giongco

Reigning champion Jerwin Ancajas admits the style of mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan looks like a puzzle that needs to be solved.



“He (Sultan) is very unpredictable,” said Ancajas, who makes the fifth defense of the International Boxing Federation super-flywweight title on may 26 at the Cosmpolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

And this is the reason why Ancajas has been watching over Sultan’s fights on video, dissecting the Cebu-based contender’s every move in the hopes of finding why he is a threat to his reign as IBF 115-lb king.

“It’s very hard to read him,” said Ancajas, whose clash with Sultan will be the first all-Filipino world title fight in almost a century.

Holed up in Magallanes, Cavite, Ancajas has a bevy of sparmates at his disposal as provided by lead trainer Joven Jimenez, who hs cautioned his fighter not to take Sultan for granted.

“Sultan comes to fight and he will be at his best during fight night,” said Jimenez, who will lead the entourage for the trip to the US in mid-May.

