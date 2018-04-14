After five years, Sarah back onstage

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

‘THIS 15 ME’ – That’s the billing of Sarah Geronimo’s concert, back onstage (Araneta Coliseum) after five years.

“This 15 Me” will be held tonight.

As expected, Sarah will showcase her myriad talents and accomplishments as singer, dancer, actress. To date, Sarah remains the foremost concert draw…here and abroad, especially the United States these past 15 years.



In the choice of songs and dances, and even gowns, Sarah has a say, a tribute to her maturity as artist and person.

As she puts it, “Tumatanda na ako”… even if she has retained her youthful looks and enthusiasm.

•

HEARTTHROBS – Sarah’s excited as she’ll perform with four heartthrobs: Billy Crawford, Xian Lim, Daniel Padilla, and James Reid.

She notes, “Dalawang bagets ang kasama ko,” referring to Daniel and James.

How come another heartthrob – the one closest to her heart – Matteo Guidicelli isn’t part of the show? By mutual decision they opted not to be together in showbiz projects. As Matteo puts it, “Sarah is my girlfriend, not my partner in showbiz.

“This 15 Me” is directed by Paul Basinillo, with Teacher Georcelle as dance director, and Louie Ocampo as musical director.

•

MUSICAL COMEDY – Sarah is currently filming a musical comedy, “Miss Granny,” directed by Joyce Bernal and co-starring Xian Lim and James Reid.

She is also wrapping up her new album, her first after “The Great Unknown” three years ago. Her latest single, “Sandata,” is now available on-line.

Related

comments