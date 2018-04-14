Batangas takes Game 1

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today

(Batangas City Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Batangas City vs Muntinlupa

(Game 2, Athletics lead series 1-0)

Former Jose Rizal University star Teytey Teodoro rediscovered his shooting touch just in time as Batangas City held off Muntinlupa, 70-64, on Thursday night to gain a headstart in their best-of-five Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Rajah Cup titular showdown at the jampacked Batangas City Coliseum



Hardly a factor in the first half where they trailed by seven points early on, Teodoro drilled in all of his 20 points in the decisive half, including a completed and-one play with 14.4 seconds left, to help the favored Athletics avert a monumental collapse in the face of the Cagers’ audacious fightback.

“Wala akong nagawa nung first half. Kinausap lang naman ako nila coach na kailangan ko tulungan sila Kuya Val (Acuña). Buti naman nagawa ko,” said Teodoro, who highlighted his sudden explosion with four triples on top of four assists and three rebounds in just 22 minutes of play off the bench.

Acuña, the team’s leading scorer, tallied 14 points, four assists and three rebounds while big men Adi Santos, Jhaymo Eguilos and Lester Alvarez added at least seven points each in another balanced attack for Batangas City.

Former University of the Philippines product Dave Moralde and Mapua standout Allan Mangahas combined for 23 markers, but former pro Chito Jaime struggled all game long with just nine points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field, leaving a big void on the Muntinlupa’s offense.

The Cagers, however, got off to a strong start and built a 14-7 lead off a jumper made by Felix Apreku. But the Athletics made their expected surge in the third period behind Teodoro and Acuña, who ignited a 15-4 run for a 46-38 advantage.

Batangas City hiked its lead to as high as 10 points at 62-52, capped by a Mark Olayon lay-up off an Acuña feed, midway in the final canto and appeared on its way to a cruising finish.

But Muntinlupa dug deep and leaned on its full court defensive pressure that sparked its late rally, with Dhon Reverenta capping their rally with a lay-up that tied things up at 64-apiece with 69 seconds to play.

However, Teodoro made sure the Athletics won’t be denied as he made a split from the 15-foot line and followed it up with the game-clinching lefty layup off an Apreku foul much to the dismay of the Cagers and their sizeable faithful clad in blue.

“Sayang ‘yung pagkakataon,” lamented Muntinlupa coach Aldrin Morante. “May mga lapses rin ‘yung mga players.

Nakabalik naman kami. Andun na. Kaunti na lang talaga.”

The scores:

BATANGAS 70 – Teodoro 20, Acuna 14, Santos 8, Eguilos 7, Alvarez 7, Varilla 4, Olayon 4, Grimaldo 4, Quinto 2, Rogado 0, Villamor 0.

MUNTINLUPA 64 – Moralde 12, Mangahas 11, Jaime 9, Llagas 9, Reverente 8, Ylagan 6, Apreku 4, Vergara 4, Buenaflor 1.

Quarters: 16-14, 26-30, 48-44, 70-64.

