DepEd worker nabbed for drugs

By Jinky Tabor

VIRAC, Catanduanes – A utility worker of the Department of Education in Catanduanes was arrested for the second time Thursday following a successful buy-bust operation.



Police said suspect Nelson Camara, 57, was collared at around 4:50 p.m. in Barangay Gogon after he entered into an illegal drug transaction with an undercover agent posing as buyer.

Police Chief Inspector Josefino Titong Jr. said Camara was also arrested last year following a buy-bust operation and that he was just on bail.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Virac Municipal Police.

