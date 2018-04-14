Duterte prefers talking business with Beijing

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte said he prefers “talking business” with China rather than “pick a quarrel” over the disputed territories in the South China Sea for the meantime.



The President admitted that he did not raise the West Philippine Sea ownership during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and instead has shown interest in the proposed joint sea exploration and other areas of cooperation with China.

“No, it is not the appropriate time to do it,” Duterte said in a press conference upon his arrival in Davao City yesterday from his visit to China when asked if he discussed the West Philippine Sea dispute with Xi.

“I’d rather talk about business. Let it float there, hindi naman manakaw ‘yan eh pero ang China is coming in, offering something,” he added.

Apart from enhancing economic and security cooperation between the two nations, the President said China has offered joint sea exploration with the Philippines.

“They are now offering joint exploration and from the mouth of the President of China, sabi niya, then exploration, maybe we can be extra generous,” he said.

“Bakit ko sisirain ‘yan? For what? At the urgings of the so-called Philippine allies? I want a quarrel? What if China would say, ‘Okay, let’s go to war.’ O ‘di patay na,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano had earlier said the two leaders have essentially given the green light for the crafting of a framework for a joint exploration in the South China Sea during their meeting last Tuesday.

The President maintained that war was not an option in resolving the territorial dispute with China, saying it would only result to a massacre of Filipino troops.

“It’s a national interest. Do you want a massacre?” he said, admitting that the county does not have enough arms and resources to go to war. “I am not ready to sacrifice the lives of my policeman and soldiers for nothing,” he said.

