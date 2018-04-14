Erwan at Anne, baby ready na nga ba ngayong taon?

By Laila Chikadora

MAGIGING busy ang hubby ni Anne Curtis na si Erwan Heussaff sa susunod na 9 months! Are they expecting? Yes! In the sense na expecting to see each other more often at hindi expecting a baby!



Yan ay dahil kinuha si Erwan bilang Food Ambassador ng Marylindbert International para sa kanilang advocacy na may kinalaman sa pagpapa-igi ng negosyo ng mga nagka-karinderia sa buong Pilipinas! Translation: Siyam na buwan siyang maglilibot sa nasa 200 na lugar sa Pilipinas in search for that bongga, masarap, malinis at higit sa lahat murang ulam ng mga karinderia.

Say ng presidente ng Marylindbert International na si Linda Legaspi, “We will go look for the best karinderia, ‘yung pinakamasarap na lutong bahay, lahat ng kusinero nila and really later on share it to the world and share the best practices and as Erwan said, we are also going to try to find out the local ingredients about the local areas. And we will teach them about farming.”

In full support naman ang Department of Tourism at ang Tourism Promotions Board lalo na kung ika-iingay ito ng ating food tourism sa mga turista, banyaga man o lokal!

Bilang foodie at host ng kanyang online show, overwhelmed si Erwan!

“When they chose me I was really happy ‘coz they can give me access to places where I wouldn’t necessarily be able to go and talk to people I wouldn’t be able to talk to and showcase the island!”

Dream foodie destination kasi ng asawa ni Anne ang Mindanao dahil nakikiliti ang kanyang imahinasyon sa lasa at mga sangkap ng Mindanaoan food! Dagdag pa niya, “I need to learn more about Mindanao and Maranao cuisine. I feel like everyone on the country doesn’t have enough access or information and exposure to Mindanao cuisine. Well for 2018 and 19 I’m hoping it to be the year that kinda open up and people come up with recipes from that region.”

Kung magiging busy si Erwan ng siyam na buwan… ibig bang sabihin… hindi pa sila baby ready ni Anne ngayong taon?

Sagot ni Erwan in three words, “You’ll never know.”

Pagdating naman sa pagkain… bet daw ni Anne ang luto ni Erwan na karinderia style na… “Arroz caldo! She likes simple types of food, that’s her favorite.

At nagbaka sakali lang ako sa sundot na tanong na… “Hindi pa ba naglilihi?” May kilig naman at bungisngis akong sinagot ni Erwan nang..“No hahaha!”

