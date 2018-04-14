Health worker dies in ambush

By Ali G. Macabalang

COTABATO CITY – A public health worker was shot dead Thursday by unidentified gunmen in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo.



Police identified the fatality as Edmiraldo Suliano Wee, 38, incumbent human resource management officer of the Sulu provincial health office.

Wee is just the latest victim in a series of violent attacks affecting the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (ARMM) health and social welfare departments.

According to police reports, more than a dozen personnel of the said departments have either been slain, kidnapped or harassed by terrorists operating in the region.

