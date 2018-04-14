Ian Veneracion honored to portray nat’l artist

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

MALAKING karangalan para kay Ian Veneracion ang pagkapili sa kanya para gumanap bilang National Artist for Visual Arts at pioneering neorealist painter na si Cesar Legaspi sa lifestory nito na mapapanood sa “Maalaala Mo Kaya” mamayang gabi sa ABS-CBN.



“Nung nabasa ko ‘yung script, sabi ko, ‘Gusto ko ito.’ Kasi nga National Artist natin, di ba? I’ve met him before when I was a teenager kasi nga sa mga exhibit. My dad would bring me there. At saka siyempre ang taas ng respeto ko, National Artist natin iyan. So, it’s really a big honor for me,” sabi ni Ian.

Bagay na bagay kay Ian ang role na ito dahil tulad ni Cesar ay isa rin siyang pintor sa totoong buhay. Si Angel Aquino ang gaganap bilang asawa ni Cesar na si Vitaliana Kalugdan, habang si Ria Atayde naman ang gaganap bilang anak nila at OPM icon ngayon na si Celeste Legaspi.

Samantala, excited na rin si Ian para sa kanyang nalalapit na concert tour, ang “IAN in 3 ACTS.” Gaganapin sa Cebu ang una sa series of shows sa Grand Pacific Ballroom ng Cebu Waterfront sa April 21, 2018. Mapupunta naman ito sa Manila sa May 13, 2018 sa Resorts World Manila. Special guests niya sa concert sina Vina Morales, Jong Cuenco, at LA Santos.

Excited si Ian sa concert dahil ito ang magsisilbing grand launch niya bilang singer at concert artist. “It’s very special to me because it’s not the pa-cute side of music, it’s my artist side of music. Kaya ‘IAN in 3ACTS’ because everybody knows I’m an actor. So it’s a concept show but the core is music. ‘Yung everything you know about me sa movies and TV like ‘A Love To Last’ is Act 1. Act 2 is you don’t know, my music, the music I listen to. The third act is a combination of both.”

Available na ang tickets para sa Cebu concert sa customer service ng SM City Cebu, lobby ng Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino at online sa Ticketworld. “IAN in 3 ACTS” is produced by Dreamwings Production Inc.

