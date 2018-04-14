Pasay inmates made to exercise

By Jean Fernando

The 157 inmates inside the detention cell of the Pasay City Police were required yesterday to do exercises to avoid the repeat of last Wednesday’s incident wherein a detainee died while six others collapsed due to extreme heat inside the congested facility.



According to Senior Inspector Wlifredo Sangel, chief of the Station Investigation and Detective Management Branch (SIDMB), the inmates were divided early yesterday morning into groups with around 30 members each to do their 30-minute exercise.

“Pina-arawan, pinag-ehersisyo, pinakain, at pinagpahinga muna po sila sa labas ng kanilang piitan at upang makalanghap ng sariwang hangin” Sangel said.

Sangel also said that three big exhaust fans were also placed inside the detention cell to help inmates feel relax.

The SIDMB chief confirmed that most of the inmates inside their detention cell were already suffering from skin diseases.

“Nagkakaron na po sila ng sakit sa balat tulad ng pigsa, galis at bungang-araw. Kaya kinakailangan naman sila ay makalabas kahit sandali sa kanilang piitan,” Sangel added.

Sangel said the exercise activity for the inmates will be conducted weekly to give them chance to feel natural air outside the detention cell.

He said that members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) were asked to scatter around the activity area to ensure that no one would be able to escape.

It was learned most of the inmates confined at the SIDMB detention cell are facing drug charges and just waiting for their commitment order from the court.

