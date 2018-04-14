Ruru gears for action

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams. – Hosea Ballou

•

RURU ACTION STAR: Still wiping off only two hours of sleep from his eyes, young actor Ruru Madrid said he considers himself lucky as he lands roles that require action scenes and not merely sleepy parts.



We were on the set of “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko” where the 20-year old was cast in the lead role of “Hercules,” that day’s episode. “Daig Kayo,” with Gloria Romero in the storyteller role of Lola Goreng, is celebrating its first anniversary on air with a series of specials set for airing in April.

Ruru said he might have been stressed out due to the previous night’s taping (for his regular series, “Sherlock Jr”), but Hercules was one role he couldn’t afford to let go.

“I’ve always been a fan of Hercules, and Greek mythology for that matter,” he said in that deep, still asleep baritone of his.

On the recent exit of loveteam partner Gabbi Garcia from “Sherlock Jr.,” Ruru said it didn’t mean the end of their loveteam. Gabbi, he said, has other shows to do on her own, and it’s pretty much the same with him.

He said he welcomes the idea of their growing separately in showbiz. He is thrilled by GMA Network’s efforts to groom him for action roles.

•

NADINE OUT: Is Nadine Lustre out of the film project, “The Nurse”? The suspense thriller, to be shot in Japan, is to be directed by Jun Robles Lana. Delay caused by Nadine’s conflicting schedules and personal problems reportedly derailed the film.

•

NORA DIRECTED BY GINA: Nora Aunor will be directed by Gina Alajar in a forthcoming series under GMA. Mikee Quintos is the lucky young actress cast as the superstar’s daughter in the teleserye that also stars Cherie Gil and Gardo Versoza.

•

IZA NOW A LESBIAN: Iza Calzado plays a lesbian mother in indie film “Sa Pagitan ng Dito at Doon,” to be shot by director Perci Intalan in Bournemouth Beach, United Kingdom. The film is an entry to Cinemalaya 2018.

Related

comments