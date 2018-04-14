Student hurt in NPA attack

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Niño N. Luces

CAMP OLA, Legazpi City – An 18-year old female student was rushed to a hospital Thursday after she was hit by a stray bullet following an encounter between government forces and suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) at a construction site in Pasacao town, Camarines Sur.



Senior Inspector Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) spokesperson, identified the victim as Abegail Potenia.

The firefight allegedly occurred 12 noon with security personnel of the GCI Construction Company composed of elements from the 93rd Recon Company of the Philippine Army being engaged by at least five heavily armed men.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Related

comments