Thais shatter Malditas’ World Cup dream

By Jonas Terrado

The Philippine Malditas were relegated to a playoff for the final World Cup berth after suffering a 3-1 loss to Thailand yesterday in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.



A handball by Tahnai Annis in the 27th minute allowed Thailand’s Kanjana Sung-Ngeon to score the opening goal off a spot kick, before the Malditas conceded two more at the hour mark courtesy of Kanjana and Silawan Intamee.

Jesse Shugg scored a consolation goal before the final whistle as the Philippines was forced to playoff on Monday against the third placer of Group B.

However, things will be more difficult for the Malditas, who could face either South Korea or Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner Vietnam in the said match for the right to qualify for next year’s World Cup in France.

“We still have a chance,” said Malditas coach Rabah Benlarbi. “It’s not yet over for us. We will go out and try to play without pressure.”

