UE seeks revenge vs UP

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (Blue Eagle Gym)

8 a.m. – UST vs Adamson (Men’s)

10 a.m. – UP vs UE (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UE vs UP (Women’s)

4 p.m. – Adamson vs UST (Women’s)

Four teams try to salvage some measure of pride in a pair of non-bearing matches today in UAAP women’s volleyball at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan, Quezon City.



University of the East collides with University of the Philippines at 2 p.m. while Adamson tangles with University of Santo Tomas at 4 p.m.

Already eliminated in the Final Four race, all four teams seek to end their respective season on a high note particularly Adamson and UP, who are fancied against their lesser-ranked foes.

Both the Lady Falcons and the Lady Maroons are toting identical 5-8 records at fifth place, while the Tigresses and the Lady Warriors carry 4-9 and 2-11 cards, respectively.

Advancing in the next phase are defending champion La Salle (11-2), last year’s finalist Ateneo (9-4), Far Eastern University (9-4) and National University (7-6).

UP hopes to ride the momentum of its stunning 28-26, 25-23, 26-24 victory over fancied Ateneo last week as it banks on the all-around performance of Tots Carlos and Isa Molde, who combined for 35 points the last time.

Expect UE, however, to give it all out and end its five-game losing spell since winning over UST in four sets last March 7.

UE interim coach Rod Roque will continue to encourage his stalwarts in exerting all their efforts, particularly on key players Mary Ann Mendrez, Shaya Adorador and leading best digger Kath Arado.

The Lady Warriors also aim to avenge their 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 first-round loss to UP last Feb. 4.

Like UE, retribution is also in the minds of Adamson after losing to UST in its first meeting, 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, last Feb. 18.

Related

comments