100 years, 100 movies

by Ronald Constantino

CHALLENGE – Philippine cinema is 100 years old. Apt and good time to name the 100 best movies of the century. The American Film Institute does it every so often, with Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” and Alfred Hitchcocks’s “Vertigo” topping the list.



Actually, Yes! magazine has already one, but its editor-in-chief, Jo-Ann Maglipon, has yet to release the list. Heard that Jo-Ann is having hard time writing the intro to such a monumental project.

A few years back, this columnist challenged in print (TEMPO and Bulletin) Jo-Ann to come up with the list of the country’s 100 best films, saying Yes! has the resources and credibility to do so. Jo-Ann accepted the challenge.

When will Yes! finally make public its choices. Hopefully soon, in time with the celebration of 100 years of Filipino movies.

•

SPECULATIONS – Highspeed has no idea which films made it to the Yes! 100 list. Can only make speculations.

Of existing “ancient” films, there are only four. “Tunay Na Ina”, “Giliw Ko,” “Pakiusap,” and “Zamboanga.”

Highspeed believes that “Zamboanga” is on the list. Starring Rosa del Rosario and Fernando Poe (the father of the great FPJ), “Zamboanga” is a south sea adventure-romance which was shown in Europe and the US.

Perhaps also included are the masterpieces of two National Artists. Ishmael Bernal’s “Himala” and Lino Brocka’s “Maynila: Sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag.”

•

WORTHY OF – Other films worthy of consideration are those directed by four other National Artists: Bert Avellana, Gerry de Leon, Manuel Conde, and Eddie Romero.

Also films directed by the late Marilou Abaya, Celso Ad. Castillo, Gil Portes, Maryo J. de los Reyes, Danny Zialcita, Mario O’Hara, Joey Gosiengfiao, Pablo Santiago, Gregorio Fernandez.

How about the works of living directors? Laurice Guillen, Joey Reyes, Chito Roño, Olive Lamasan, Rory Quintos, Elwood Perez, Tikoy Aguiluz, Peque Gallaga, Lav Diaz, Brillante Mendoza, Raymond and Mikhail Red, Kidlat Tahimik, Lupita A. Kashiwahara, Romy Suzara, Carlo Caparas, Joe Carreon.

Let’s wait and see for Yes! to release its 100 best movies.

