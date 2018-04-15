Cignal TV, Viva Communications partner with Epik Studios

CIGNAL TV and Viva Communications continue their pursuit of awesome content as they sign a partnership deal with multi-media company, Epik Studios, Inc.



Present during the signing were (left to right) Vincent G. del Rosario (President/COO Epik Studios Inc.), Paul Alexei A. Basinillo (Chief Creative Officer, Epik Studios, Inc.), Vicente R. del Rosario, Jr. (Chairman/CEO Viva Communications, Inc.), Jane J. Basas (President/CEO CIGNAL TV, Inc,), Ray C. Espinosa (President, Mediaquest Holdings, Inc.) and John L. Andal (Chief Finance Officer, Cignal TV).

Basas says the three-way partnership with Viva and Epik bolsters a “shared vision and ambition that we feel will come into fruition,” when it comes to producing unique and creative content for Cignal’s 1.9 million strong nationwide subscriber base. Cignal’s multi platforms and technology lineage, VIVA’s track record and productions are expected to blend well with the creative genius of Epik Studio’s Direk Paul Basinillo. Viva Communications chief Vincent del Rosario divulges that their first project will be “Pedro Penduko” to be played by James Reid. Basinillo is excited that “For once, there is a company willing to support Filipino content and talent.”

