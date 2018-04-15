DepEd ‘Brigada’ set next month

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Education has announced the conduct of the 2018 “Brigada Eskwela” next month to prepare public school facilities for the opening of the school year in June.



Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in DepEd Memorandum No. 66, Series of 2018, said that the 2018 “Brigada” is scheduled from May 28 to June 2.

With the theme, “Pagkakaisa Para sa Handa, Ligtas, at Matatag na Paaralan Tungo sa Magandang Kinabukasan,” Briones enjoined all education stakeholders to participate and contribute their time, effort, and resources to make public school facilities ready for learners’ use when School Year 2018-2019 opens.

“It aims to bring together all education stakeholders to participate and contribute their time, effort, and resources to prepare public school facilities for the opening of the school year in June,” she said.

Briones said that the national kickoff of the program will be held on May 24 in a public school in General Santos City with Region 12 as the host. Regional offices and schools division offices will also hold kick-off ceremonies to launch the Brigada Eskwela in their areas on May 28. (Ina Hernando Malipot)

Related

comments