Enter Clique 5

by Nestor Cuartero

CLIQUE TO SHINE: A new boy group, curiously called Clique 5, is ready to shine. They have prepared long and hard for this big break in their start-up career and have been leaving a good impression among those who have watched them perform.



Clique 5 is made up of five talented, good-looking guys, Marco, Karl, Sean, Clay, and Josh.

They sing, dance, and act.

The boys’ management, 3:16 Events and Talent Management Company, sent them to an acting and theatre workshop under PETA. The acting workshop came close on the heels of a performance workshop to hone their singing skills.

Clique 5 has released two songs by songwriter and film director Joven Tan. These are “Bakit Hindi” and “Pwede Ba, Teka Muna,” both included in Clique 5’s first digital album.

Earlier, the boys came out with their very first digital recording, “Tuwing Pasko,” also composed by Tan.

The boys were discovered when they took part in the Circle of 10 Image Model Search, also the stepping stone of Jennylyn Mercado, Jason Abalos, Ejay Falcon, Dion Ignacio.

IZA NOW A LESBIAN: Iza Calzado plays a lesbian mother in indie film “Sa Pagitan ng Dito at Doon,” to be shot by director Perci Intalan in Bournemouth Beach, United Kingdom. The film is an entry to Cinemalaya 2018.

ATOM REPLAY, PLEASE: There is clamor among TV viewers for GMA to re-screen “The Atom Araullo Specials.” The documentary special aired during Holy Week. It showed Atom immersing himself in real-life situations with real people, notably a family living under the Jones Bridge in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

DE NIRO WATCHED LEA: Lea Salonga was thrilled that famed Hollywood actor Robert De Niro came to watch her recent performance, “Once in This Island,” on Broadway.

