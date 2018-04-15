‘Mutya’ President: No problem with crossover beauty queens

MUTYA ng Pilipinas President Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo has said that she does not see any problems with other beauty queens or candidates who transfer from one pageant to another.

“It’s fine! It’s a free world. Wala talagang problema. Ako nga I encourage other girls sa ‘Mutya’ ‘yung mga hindi masyadong pinalad (to join other pageants). I’m cool with it,” said Hemilyn when asked about title holders or beauty pageant candidates who seek luck in other contests, during the Rotary District 3800 Talent Night held at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City recently.

Hemilyn also downplayed the issue of loyalty among “crossover” beauty queens.

Hemilyn said that the Mutya ng Pilipinas is busy preparing for its 50th year which will be staged at the SM Mall of Asia on Sept. 16. She also said she wants to invite pageant organizers nationwide to celebrate the golden year of Mutya ng Pilipinas.

The search for the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 has started as the enduring beauty pageant is looking for a new breed of beauty queens who are fierce, inspiring, moving, brilliant, and glamorous.

Daughter of former Casiguran, Sorsogon City Mayor Dr. Oscar Escudero M.D., Hemilyn is a philanthropist, investor, entrepreneur, beauty pageant producer, and a certified image consultant by the Fashion Image Institute in San Francisco USA. She is married to Philippine Air Force Major Richard Antonio Tamayo, whose family owns the University of Perpetual Help DALTA Medical Center. They have two children.

Her stint in beauty pageants include Ms. Photography Girl Philippines (2004) – Ms. Fujifilm; Mutya Ng Pilipinas 2005; Ms. Globe International 2005 in Eastern Europe where she earned the title Ms. All Nations award out of 56 countries; Ms. Bikini World in Europe where she made it to the Top 12. (Robert R. Requintina)

