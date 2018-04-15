PH pushing for handball inclusion in SEAG

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The national handball team is set to see action in different international tournaments this year, including one in Kuala Lumpur this week, but the ultimate goal is for the sport to be included in the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which the country will host next year.



There is no formal list yet as to what sports disciplines would be played in the biennial meet, and officials of the Philippine Handball Federation (PHF) are hoping for the inclusion of the sport.

PHF president Steve Hontiveros is lobbying for the inclusion of handball, and secretary general Dr. Jay Adalem said that the current players they have are possible medal winners. (Waylon Galvez)

Related

comments