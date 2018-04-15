Police kill assassin in shootout

An alleged member of a gun-for-hire group was killed after engaging in a shootout with policemen who chased him when he tried to elude arrest during a police operation Saturday in Quezon City.



Investigators of the Quezon City Police District said that the fatality they identified as Aries Alantico, a resident of San Mateo, Rizal, died on the spot due to gunshot wounds on his body.

Prior to the incident, operatives of QCPD-Novaliches Police Station (PS-4), were conducting ‘Oplan Galugad’ within the area of Geronimo Street in Barangay Sta. Monica, Novaliches at around 10 p.m., Friday when they spotted four men on a red Toyota Vios parked in a dimly-lit portion of the street.

Shots were fired when the authorities were about to approach the vehicle resulting in a car chase then ended in a compound in Barangay Kaligayahan, Novaliches.

Two of the four were nabbed and were identified as Jerry Taturan, 41, a resident of Barangay North Fairview, and Gerome Gonzales, 18, of Barangay Sta. Monica.

A caliber .45 pistol and a shotgun was confiscated from them.

Follow-up operation led cops to the two other suspects along Quirino Avenue in Barangay Kaligayahan where another gun battle ensued, killing Atlantico while the other one managed to escape.

Police also recovered the car used by the suspects with conduction sticker VE 5394 while the suspects are now under custody of PS-4. (Alexandria San Juan)

