Prove them wrong!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Marilyn C. Arayata

IS there something good that you accomplished because you once told yourself that you would prove your detractors wrong? If not for a hurting comment, you probably would not have done something in a better way, or endeavored to reach another goal that initially seemed unreachable.



Sometimes people need a little prick to wake them from complacence and fatalism. As Andre Gide believes, “I owe much to my friends; but all things considered, it strikes me that I owe more to my enemies. The real person springs life under a sting better than under a caress”.

From Robert Kiyosaki, “There are always going to be skeptics. Prove them wrong!” Reality television star and author Nicole Polizzi has this kind of response to negativity. “A lot of people have said harsh things, but I don’t let it affect me. If anything, it gives me more enthusiasm and pushes me to do better in my career so I can prove them wrong”.

Nobody likes unfair criticisms and put-downs. They can make you feel really bad and can even make you feel hopeless and resigned to your situation. Do not give that kind of power to your detractors, to their words and actions. Prove them wrong!

***

Like and share this column to inspire and equip more people!

Marilyn Arayata: inspirational author, columnist, speaker, and former DLSU-D faculty, your partner in preventing bullying, depression, and suicide. E-mail mcarayata01@gmail.com. Like the Hope Boosters Facebook Page for nuggets of hope and inspiration.

Related

comments