Tales of abduction puzzle police

By NEL B. ANDRADE

BARAS, Rizal – Talks about female teens being abducted by men onboard a van are circulating here anew with another supposed victim surfacing early this week.



According to the father of the 15-year old victim, he found her daughter on the afternoon of April 7, in the custody of a village secretary of Sitio Bathala in Tandang Kutyo, Tanay after a concerned villager reportedly found her crying and in a state of shock on a road in the area around 2 p.m.

According to the daughter her ordeal started with an old woman approaching her early morning near the vicinity of St. Joseph Church.

The old woman supposedly asked her to smell a rose. After that, she found herself inside a van parked in the middle of the woods together with four men in black bonnets.

Two of the men were allegedly wearing a triangular pendant with an eye etched in its center.

The suspects supposedly asked hereto wear a spaghetti-strapped dress before leaving.

It was then the victim escaped, smashing a window of the van with a tool she found therein.

“She walked and walked until she met a woman who helped her and brought her to her house,” the father said in Filipino.

The woman informed the village secretary of Sitio Bathala about the incident.

The victim and her parents then proceeded to the Tanay Police Station the next day but they were allegedly told by a policeman they could not record the incident.

“The policemen in Tanay were skeptical of my daughter’s story so they did not record her statement on the blotter,” the father of the victim said.

Senior Inspector Armando Moises, Baras police chief, said they did not make a report of the incident since they were still looking for concrete proof.

Moises said the police previewed CCTV recordings in the areas where the girl claimed the incident happened but they did not see any dark colored van.

“As of now, we only have the story of the alleged victim that she was allegedly abducted near the church before she was brought to a forested area in Tanay,” Moises said.

The father also claimed a day prior to his daughter’s ordeal, a sister of her daughter’s classmate went missing in Tanay.

Supt. Ruben Piquero, deputy chief for operations of the Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) said they have received no complaint relating the matter.

The other day, a resident of Binangonan said a minor girl was also abducted in their area but Supt. Eduardo Balita, chief of Binangonan Police, denied having heard any case concerning an abduction.

