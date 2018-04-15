Thai tops PGTA Q-School as Kim falters

- Home
TARLAC – Sattaya Supupramai pounced on Kim Joo Hyung’s late miscue to top the PGT (Philippine Golf Tour) Asia Qualifying School with a closing three-under 69 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here yesterday.
The duo headed for a thriller of a finish after Kim birdied No. 15 to force a tie with the Thai at 14-under overall. But the young Korean cracked under pressure and made a wet double-bogey on the par-5 16th, enabling Supupramai to earn the low medal honors with a 274 aggregate in the 72-hole elims organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.
Kim settled for a 72 and ended up tied for second with another Thai, Nattawat Sujavanakorn, shot a 69, at 276.
Only two Filipinos made the grade with Rufino Bayron finishing tied for 25th at 290 after a 74 and Richnell Albano at joint 37th at 293 after a 78.