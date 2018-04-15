UP rallies to beat UE

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Men)

10 a.m. – NU vs Ateneo (Men)

12 p.m. – NU vs FEU (Women)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs DLSU (Women)

With top guns Issa Molde and Tots Carlos taking charge, University of the Philippines repeated over University of the East, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, yesterday to close out its UAAP Season 80 women’s volleyball campaign on a high note at the Blue Eagle gym in Katipunan, Quezon City.



Molde spearheaded their attacks with 19 points, built around 14 kills, four service aces and a block, while Carlos added 14 points, highlighted by a pair of killer blows in the decisive set, to help the Lady Maroons recover from a flat start and reassert their mastery over the Lady Warriors.

The come-from-behind victory came on the heels of its colossal straight-sets upset victory over Final Four-bound Ateneo last week, enabling UP to finish with a 6-8 mark, good for fifth spot.

UE, which saw the last of graduating hitter Shaya Adorador in the collegiate scene, suffered its sixth straight setback and 12th overall in 14 matches, ending up at the tailend of the eight-team field anew.

Adorador finished with a team-high 15 points, 10 of them off kills and five service aces, for the Lady Warriors, who showed enough fight and even took a 20-17 lead in the fourth set.

But UE suddenly lost its steam in the face of UP’s searing rally, with Molde firing at will before taking the backseat to Carlos, who scored back-to-back kills that sealed the deal in style.

