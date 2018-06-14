Cops slain 3 druggies

By Anthony Giron

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – Three suspects linked to the drug trade, gunrunning and robbery were killed in separate shootouts with the police on Tuesday.



Police Provincial Office (PPO) reports identified two of the three fatalities as Jomar Hernandez Manalo, alias Macky Boy, 29, of Barangay San Lorenzo I, Dasmariñas City, and Fernan Argote Baltazar, alias Chok-Chok, 29, of Barangay Pulido, General Mariano Alvarez (GMA).

The third suspect, an alleged robber, remained unidentified as of press time.

Manalo, a gunrunning suspect, succumbed to gunshot wounds at a hospital in Dasmariñas after reportedly shooting it out with the police in San Lorenzo I Village at around 11:30 p.m.

Over in GMA, PO2 Dann Czar Q. Rosales said that Baltazar shot it out with members of a police team after he resisted arrest following a buy-bust operation.

