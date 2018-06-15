Russia dismantles Saudi Arabia in World Cup Opener

- Home
Russia kicked off their World Cup in style on Thursday, thumping Saudi Arabia 5-0 in front of an ecstatic crowd in Moscow as President Vladimir Putin basked in the glow.
Putin declared the tournament open at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, saying football “unites the entire world” before watching his team overwhelm their hapless Group A opponents.
In a performance beyond the wildest dreams of even the most ardent home fans, two goals from substitute Denis Cheryshev were the highlight as Russia ended a seven-match run without a win in style.
Iury Gazinsky got the party started early, heading Russia in front in the 12th minute before Cheryshev rifled home a second shortly before half-time.
Another substitute, Artem Dzyuba, made it 3-0 with about 20 minutes remaining before a delicious late goal from Cheryshev with the outside of his left boot and a fifth from Aleksandr Golovin sealed the rout.
Victory for Russia ranked a lowly 70th in the world — three places below Saudi Arabia — was vital for the home nation’s hopes of progressing, with tougher games against Egypt and Uruguay to come.
“There are no words to express what I’m feeling right now. I’m happy we won and happy I could help my team,” said man-of-the-match Cheryshev.
“I felt very happy when I knew I would be here in the squad but I never dreamed of anything like this.”
The World Cup favorites — Germany, Spain, France, Brazil — enter the fray from Friday onwards.
Brazil and star striker Neymar is seeking a sixth global crown while Germany, who won their fourth World Cup in Brazil four years ago, is determined to draw level with the South Americans.
France boasts possibly the most talented squad while Lionel Messi is desperate to make amends for Argentina’s defeat in the 2014 final.
The preparations of 2010 winners Spain were thrown into disarray after coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked just two days before their opening game on Friday against Portugal. He had angered his federation by accepting the job of Real Madrid manager.
Sergio Ramos and new coach Fernando Hierro displayed a united front on Thursday, smiling for the cameras as Spain scrambled to get their campaign back on track.
Almost 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) away, Lopetegui was being unveiled as the new Madrid coach, describing the day he was sacked as “the saddest day of my life since the death of my mother”.
Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, has recovered from a broken bone in his foot in time for the tournament.
Egypt’s coach said prolific striker Mohamed Salah is “almost 100 percent” to play in their opening match against Uruguay on Friday after he had intensive treatment on the shoulder injury he suffered playing for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. (Agence France-Presse)