By Chito Chavez

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) commended a traffic cop for refusing a tip after assisting a couple whose car got stalled on EDSA.



DILG officer-in-charge Eduardo M. Año said the act shown by PO1 George Salvador Viernes, Jr., assigned to the PNP Traffic Enforcement Unit, Regional Highway Patrol Unit (RHPU) in Metro Manila, is worth emulating as he exemplifies the department’s brand of service of being matino, mahusay, at maaasahan.

Viernes’ pictures went viral on social media sites particularly Facebook since last week following the post of Carolyn Jayme on the assistance the cop extended to her and her husband after their car was stuck on EDSA.

According to the post, Jayme was even more impressed when Viernes declined to receive the tip she offered as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude for his kindness.

The DILG Chief was pleased that a simple act of good deed by a police officer can be overwhelmingly appreciated by the public.

