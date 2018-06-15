Cop in narco-list shot

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A policeman linked to illegal drug activities was shot dead in Barangay Poblacion, Algeria, Cebu last Wednesday.



Police identified the victim as PO3 Jonathan Tilos, 36.

Investigation showed that Tilos was about to board his Toyota Hilux pickup truck after a workout in a gym when an unidentified person appeared and shot him several times at around 8 p.m. Tilos sustained multiple bullet wounds resulting into his death.

Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, chief of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, confirmed that Tilos was in the list of suspected drug personalities or narco-list and police are now determining the motive behind the killing.

“We cannot discount the possibility that the killing may have something to do with his inclusion in the narco-list but the investigation to determine the motive will focus on personal grudges because he got into an altercation before he was killed,” said Abrugena.

Police said Tilos, of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, had an altercation with an unidentified person before working out in the gym.

“No one was able to identify the assailant. We have received an order from the Police Regional Office to dig deeper into the case,” said Abrugena.

Related

comments