How Miriam Quiambao dealt with depression

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Inamin ni 1999 Miss Universe 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao na minsan na siyang nagtangkang magpakamatay pero ito ay napigilan lamang nang magbalik loob siya sa Panginoon.



“When I was depressed and suicidal myself, what truly healed me was the love of God,” ayon kay Miriam sa isang exclusive interview sa grand launch ng OM-X plus Collagen Drink sa Muntinlupa City nitong Miyerkules.

Nagsimula ang depression ni Miriam nang maghiwalay sila ng kaniyang unang asawa na Italian businessman noong 2006.

Ikinasal sila noong 2004 at nanirahan sa Hong Kong ng dalawang taon. Pero completely healed na siya ngayon mula sa madilim na kabanata ng buhay niyang ito.

“Someone shared me the love of God. That God loves us. He promised that He will never leave us. Ever since I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and my Savior, that’s what truly healed me. I see that there’s no one who can understand me.

But He understands me more than I understand myself;

“One time I was crying like a baby. And then He was cradling me in His arms. Then I felt His hands on my hair and then he said: ‘Tama na, tama na!’ Ever since He calls me parang anak, His daughter. Doon ko naramdaman who I am.

Nang tanungin siya sa usaping suicide, sabi ni Miriam: “Lahat ng mga thoughts na ito galing sa devil. And all those thoughts are just lies. But the truth is God loves us. He has a great plan for us. He has a great future in store for us! Ako nga akala ko wala na akong future. Yun pala God has good plans for me. Since then, I pursue God, get to know Him, read the Bible, praise Him. I was never really the same again.”

Si Miriam, 43, ay ikinasal na kay Eduardo “Ardy” Roberto Jr., Christian author at motivational speaker, noong 2014.

Related

comments