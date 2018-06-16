2 dead in gunfights with cops

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jean Fernando

Two persons involved in robbery holdup and illegal drugs were killed in separate encounters with the police in Taguig City and Pasay City early yesterday morning.



In Taguig City, the suspect was identified as Michael Jay dela Cruz, alleged member of “Carl Gonzales robbery group” operating in Taguig and Parañaque cities. He died from several gunshot wounds in the body.

According to Southern Police District (SPD) spokesperson Supt. Jenny Tecson, Dela Cruz engaged in a shootout members of Taguig City Police who were conducting a follow-up operation against him at about 3:10 a.m. at Block 1, Purok 13, Brgy. South Daang Hari, Taguig City.

Tecson said that based on the report of the Taguig City Police, Dela Cruz took the 9mm pistol, cash and cellular phone of PO1 JcMar Pahitong, assigned to Police Community Precinct 3 of the said police station and a resident of 439 Purok 6-B, MLQU St., Brgy. Lower Bicutan, last June 14.

Police said that at about 11 p.m., they received a report on the whereabouts of the suspect and immediately conducted a follow-up operation.

Upon sensing the presence of lawmen, the suspect fired shots at the cops.

The police fired back, killing Dela Cruz.

In Pasay City, Tecson said that a certain “Seniel”, a known drug pusher, died when he shot it out with lawmen after sensing that he was transacting with a policeman poseur-buyer.

The SPD spokesperson said that the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Buendia Avenue Extension in Pasay City Tecson said that policeman poseur-buyer, PO3 Carlo Sison, was able to buy from the suspect two sachets of suspected shabu.

Police recovered from the crime scene were a .38-caliber “paltik” revolver with two live ammunition and five more plastic sachets of shabu.

Related

comments