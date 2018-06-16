ARMM pay hike takes effect

By Leslie Ann Aquino

The P15 pay increase granted by the regional wage board to workers in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) is already in effect starting yesterday.



The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said with Wage Order No. ARMM-17 in effect, nonagricultural workers will now have a daily minimum wage rate of P280 while for agricultural workers it’s P270. Covered by the ARMM wage order issued on April 23 are the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Basilan.

As to minimum wage earners in Eastern Visayas, they will receive their own salary hikes by June 25 where Wage Order No. RB VIII-20 is set to take effect.

