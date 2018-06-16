Drug peddler killed in cemetery shootout

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hans Amancio

A suspected drug peddler was killed after allegedly engaging anti-narcotics operatives in a shootout Thursday night inside the Manila North Cemetery in Sta. Cruz, Manila.



The suspect, Alexander Dimalanta of 1789 Antipolo St., Sta. Cruz, died from multiple gunshot wounds, Supt. Robert Casimiro Domingo said.

Members of Manila Police District Station 3 led by Chief Inspector Edison Quano conducted a buy-bust operation against the suspect on June 14 at around 6:20 p.m. on 2nd St. in Manila North Cemetery.

Upon sensing the police presence, the suspect reportedly drew his firearm and fired shots at the cops, prompting the police to retaliate.

After the brief shootout, the suspect was brought to Chinese General Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Related

comments