Jealous Korean man stabs wife

By Jean Fernando

A 25-year-old Filipina was critically wounded when stabbed by his Korean husband over jealousy in Parañaque City.

The victim was identified as Eulor Zabal Kim, a resident of Elysium Village, Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque City, was in serious condition yesterday at the Philipine General hospital due to several stabbed wounds in the body, police said. According to Parañaque City police, the incident happened last June 13 at about 12:30 a.m. inside the house of the couple.



Police said the incident was only reported to them by barangay officials yesterday and a follow-up operation was immediately conducted to arrest the suspect identified as Engineer Kim Bong Kyun, 44. He is now facing charges.

Police said that prior to the stabbing incident, the duo had a heated argument.

The suspect claimed that the victim had a relationship with another man, prompting him to confront his wife, triggering a heated argument ensued between them.

comments