Wanted rebel nabbed

By Francis T. Wakefield

A most wanted member of the Communist New People’s Army Terrorist Group was apprehended by joint elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police in Bataan province on Wednesday.



Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, spokesman of the AFP Northern Luzon Command, said the suspect was arrested in Barangay San Juan, Samal, Bataan at about 4:30 p.m..

The CNTG member was later identified as Juanito D. Carabeo alias Toktok, 62, married and a resident of the barangay where he was nabbed.

