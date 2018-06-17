Arellano star Salado re-injures right knee

By Jerome Lagunzad

Top playmaker Kent Salado won’t be around for Arellano in the NCAA seniors basketball tournament, leaving the Chiefs a big shoe to fill in what could be their most challenging year under veteran mentor Jerry Codiñera.



Considered as Arellano’s greatest hope following the exit of star guard Jio Jalalon, Salado, 22, has yet to make his full recovery after he re-injured his medial collateral ligament in his right knee when he suited up for Go for Gold in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup last January.

That left Codiñera no recourse but to seek other options as the Chiefs brace themselves for what is seen this early as a steep climb back to the Final Four picture after missing the trip last year – even with Salado in the fold.

“We have a tough work cut out for us,” said the former pro league great in a recent interview with Tempo-Bulletin.

“Kent is still continuing his rehab and we already accepted the painful development that he will return to action by next year.”

