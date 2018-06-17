‘Blood and Rose’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

AWARDS – To date, Rosa Rosal continues to receive awards from civic and charitable groups. But as a private citizen, it’s safe to say that nothing can top the Ramon Magsaysay Award she got years back for public service, her work with the Red Cross Blood Bank in particular.



It is said in jest that Rose is a “vampire,” looking for blood far and wide. She’s one “vampire” who has saved hundreds of persons in dire need of blood transfusion.

As actor, Rose has a FAMAS best actress award for “Sonny Boy” and a Natatanging Gawad Urian from the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino for her lifetime contributions to local cinema.

Should the bio of Rosa Rosal be written (perhaps by Manunuri Butch Francisco?) it may well be titled “Blood and Rose.”

•

MOVIES – Let’s look at the movies of Rose, mostly with LVN, where she was the acknowledged leader.

Rose started in bad-girl roles in the late ‘40s. she was the classy contravida.

But in the ‘50s, Rose graduated to dramatic roles, known as LVN’s actress in prestige films.

Think of Bert Avellana’s “Anak Dalita” and “Badjao” and Manuel Silos’ “Biyaya ng Lupa.” They won acclaim here and abroad. In all three films her leading man was Tony Santos Sr.

In case people have forgotten Santos Sr., he was Ka Dencio in Mike de Leon’s “Sister Stella L.”

Another memorable Rose movie is Behn Cervantes’ “Sakada.”

•

DISTINCTION – Rose has the distinction of being the only actor to be named Magsaysay Awardee.

Of course, other names associated with cinema, in one way or the other, received the Magsaysay Award. These include Lino Brocka, Bien Lumbera, Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, and Nick Joaquin.

As regards the Natatanging Gawad Urian, other actors have been honored with it. To name some: Fernando Poe Jr.,

Gloria Romero, Mona Lisa, Rogelio de la Rosa, Pancho Magalona, Mary Walter, Anita Linda, Leopoldo Salcedo, Dolphy.

Related

comments