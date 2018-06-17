Diego Loyzaga charged in road rage incident

By Neil Ramos

Actor Diego Loyzaga is in hot water anew, this time for supposedly getting involved in a road rage incident early morning Friday in Malate, Manila.



The complainant, Grab driver John Ronnel Paglalunan, told police he was just passing through the area when the group of Loyzaga blocked his way.

Thereafter, the actor allegedly got off his vehicle to repeatedly kick at Paglalunan’s car.

It all ended with Loyzaga being pacified by his companions but not without already causing damage to Paglalunan’s car.

Corraborating Paglalunan’s tale was a Facebook post of a Kian Garcia, a fellow Grab driver.

It read, “3am sa manila residences tower 2 . Eto pong artista na si DIEGO LOYZAGA. Ay bigla na lng po tinadyakan at pinagtripan ang kotse ang side mirror ng ating kasamahan na si JRonnel Billedo Paglalunan binato pa daw po ng bato ng wala pong dahilan.

“Kitang kita po sa video na pinagttakpan pa ng mga bodyguard ang pag video ng aking kaibigan.

“Kasalukuyan po na nasa police station sila ngayon at nakikipag usap pero wala na po at nka alis na ang suspect.

“Di man kta fully ung mukha nya dahil pilit nattakpan pero positive po na sya ang gumawa ayon din sa mga naka kita, sa biktima at sa mga tumulong sa ating ka grab. Di po ito post para mang bintang manira o magpasikat.”

The post included three videos and a photo of the actor.

Though Loyzaga has kept mum on the matter, his mother, former actress Teresa Loyzaga has already issued a statement through DZMM, pointing at Paglalunan as the one in the wrong.

She said, “Ang bilis niya masyadong mag-accuse. Huwag niya gagawan ng istorya ‘yung anak ko.

“Ang totoong istorya is mali siya.

“Muntik siyang maka-cause ng aksidente at kung nangyari yun, maaari niyang napatay ang anak ko.”

In any case, as of the latest report, Paglalunan has already filed malicious mischief charges against the actor.

This is not the first time the 23-year old Loyzaga made headlines.

Only last May, he made the news posting photos of him and his friends frolicking in Boracay, which, by then, was closed to the public.

Many assumed he got in due to his father Cesar Montano’s close ties with the Duterte administration.

He explained thereafter the photos were taken some time back and that he posted it simply to show “appreciation” for his friends.

Last year, the young Loyzaga also made headlines ranting against Montano on social media.

A little later, he made the news again after a video of him in the nude went viral.

