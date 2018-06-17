MPBL warns Parks

Gilas vet complains after 4 offensive fouls

By Jerome Lagunzad

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes has reminded Mandaluyong El Tigre star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. to tone himself down following his astringent comments against officiating after a foul-plagued debut last week.



Disappointed with Parks’ strong statements which he deemed “detrimental to the league” in the wake of El Tigre’s 86-74 loss to the Muntinlupa Cagers last Tuesday night when the two-time UAAP MVP winner committed four fouls, Duremdes said he needs to abide within the league’s existing house rules.

A repetition of such controversial act could lead to a severe sanction, said Duremdes.

“While it’s true that everyone can express their opinion, please bear in mind that you are now part of the MPBL family, hence, as a player, you need to abide the league rules and regulations. You are now representing MPBL,” said the one-time pro league MVP and a member of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players.

Despite finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, the 6-foot-4 Parks didn’t held himself back in taking a swipe on game officials after he was saddled with four fouls, all of them on the offensive end.

“I’ll be honest, they don’t want me in this league,” Parks told sportswriters afterwards. “First time I’ve ever seen in my life, four offensive fouls. I attended the orientation, I know what the foul is.

“I’m taking it as a challenge. They don’t want me here. It’s my home. I enjoyed playing in front of the crowd as much as I could. But at the end of the day, it’s just a stepping stone for me. I’ll be honest, I’m not gonna be here long.”

