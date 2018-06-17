Of troubled fathers and estranged children

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Neil Ramos

Today is father’s Day.

While most fathers are enjoying the moment bonding with their children, there are some who undoubtedly are going to have a hard time than most doing so.



Take for example Cedric Lee, father of actress-singer Vina Morales’ daughter.

Lee was recently convicted of the kidnapping charges filed by Morales in 2016.

While it doesn’t take away the fact that he is still the father of the kid, it is a given the decision will only serve to further complicate matters between him and his daughter.

It doesn’t help that Lee has also filed several cases against Morales, some of which are still being heard.

Also having trouble with his kids is Cesar Montano.

The reformed lothario has sired many children with different women, including Sunshine Cruz and Teresa Loyzaga.

After he and Cruz separated due to what the latter revealed as having been caused by a so-called “third party,” things got even uglier for Montano when he was accused of supposedly being “inappropriate” with his own kids.

Thankfully, the debacle didn’t last long with Montano being allowed to eventually visit his daughters with Cruz again.

But according to Cruz, it is now Montano who has made himself scarce.

“He can see them anytime he wants to, as long as their school schedule permits. (But) I just don’t see the effort from him,” she said.

“I have nothing more to ask for myself. I just pray for him to support our children. After all, they’re good kids – and they’re his legitimate children.”

Meanwhile, Montano’s relationship with his son, Diego Loyzaga, is also not looking good, that is if the latter is to be believed.

According to the young actor, he has been reaching out to his dad but that the former seemed only “too busy.”

Having different kind of trouble being a father to his son is Paulo Avelino.

The actor admitted that as much as he wants to build a relationship with his son, he doesn’t see it happening anytime soon.

“I’ve always wanted to be a father first but maraming komplikasyon, maraming misunderstandings but I’ve always wanted to be a father first,” he said in an interview.

Asked if he is actually making efforts towards such, he said, “Inaayos.”

“May tamang oras naman na makasama ko ang anak ko,” he added.

As to Raymart Santiago, he might have done much to reconcile with his kids after breaking up with their mother Claudine Barretto, not all of them are happy he has found new love.

His eldest Sabina took to Instagram some time ago seemingly denouncing his relationship with his rumored girlfriend.

Sabina posted: “My dad broke my heart way before any boy had the chance to,” adding “Someday you’ll realize the damage that you’ve caused.”

Now some might think this piece a downer but the truth is, being a father is not all heart-warming postcard-perfect moments.

Indeed, for every successful, happy father enjoying life doted on by their children like, say, a Gary Valenciano or a Zoren Legaspi, there are those who continue trudging on through life hoping to take pleasure in the same despite past shortcomings, someday, somehow.

Related

comments