Ang mga tattoo ni Nadine, bow

By Delia Cuaresma

Di na bago sa mga kabataan ngayon ang magpa-tattoo. Sa katunayan, marami sa ating mga batang artista ang meron nito, kabilang na ang seksing girlfriend ni James Reid na si Nadine Lustre.



May dalawang tattoo ang aktres-singer sa magkabilang braso, malapit sa pulso.

Isa na rito ang isang tattoo ng rosas na pinaayos niya kamakailan kay Romeo Lacoste, isang sikat na tattoo artist na siya ring gumawa sa tattoo ni Arian Grande at Justin Bieber.

Bakit kaya rose?

Ani Nadine, “It’s my favorite flower. (At ang) rose kasi is (symbolic) for self-love so when I look at the rose, parang I’m giving it to myself. It’s a reminder na, ‘Okay Nadine don’t forget ha, don’t forget to be good to yourself and to love yourself.’”

Ang isa niya namang tattoo ay naglalarawan sa buwan na inspired daw ng isa sa mga kanta ng bandang Coldplay.

Sey niya, “I got it from Coldplay’s ‘Everglow’. Because there’s a line there that says, ‘And now you might be gone.

Still I see you celestial,’ parang ganun. Moon kasi is a celestial body. So that song is the inspiration for the tattoo. Malalim siya.”

Hmmm. Saan pa kaya may tattoo si Nadine?

