Duterte: China seeks oil to advance dev’t

China is interested in finding oil resources to advance its industrial development, President Duterte said recently, amid the Asian superpower’s controversial presence in the South China Sea.



The President made this observation as he talked about the practice of rich countries to exhaust oil resources elsewhere in the world to boost their industrialization.

“It’s really the resources, eventually it’s geopolitics. China with all of its whatever, posturing there, is also interested in oil. So lahat ‘yan because it fuels industrialization,” Duterte said during the celebration of Eid’l Fitr, the end of the Muslim feast of Ramadan, in Davao City last Saturday.

Duterte noted that Western nations sought to conquer oil-rich countries like in the Middle East mainly in quest of oil and gas resources. Oil was important to further propel the economic growth of these industrialized nations, he added.

“The secret is the oil. ‘Yung ang problema. And they used the resources of that country and the fat of the land to reach or arrive now on their present level of industrialization,” he said.

“Anywhere you look in this world, even the mic in front of me and the glass of water, and the paper that I will be reading or I may not. Lahat ‘yan, it’s oil. It’s oil there outside. You’d see many vehicles produced by the – even the primitive lathe machines and that is a product of an equipment or machine using oil,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

