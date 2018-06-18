Fox decision out today

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Justice will release today its resolution on the appeal of Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox who sought a reconsideration of the decision handed down by the Bureau of Immigration which ordered her to leave the country.



Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra said “the DoJ will release the resolution on Monday, June 18, Sister Fox’s deadline to leave the country.”

Fox was arrested by BI operates last April for allegedly violating the conditions of her stay in the country by reportedly engaging in political activities and anti-government demonstrations.

In its order of deportation, the BI ruled that Fox acted beyond the allowed activities provided for in her visa that was issued on representation that she would render missionary work.

In a petition for review filed through the National Union of People’s Lawyers, Fox asked the DoJ to reverse BI’s ruling.

“The allegation that she violated the terms and conditions (of her visa) is misplaced and unfounded. In the case of the petitioner, there is no mention in the report of the intelligence agents of the BI and even in its assailed order that petitioner’s presence or activities disturbed the peace and order of the country,” Fox said in her appeal.

Her lawyers also said that while a visa is a privilege, “once it is granted by the State, it cannot be revoked except on valid and lawful ground and upon observance of due process of law, both substantive and procedural.” (Rey G. Panaligan)

Related

comments