Gov’t asked to put up deterrent force

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Richard J. Gordon urged the Duterte administration yesterday to beef up the country’s military capability so that China and other nations won’t see the Philippines as a pushover.



Gordon said it is high-time the government seriously make every effort to improve the country’s defense and security assets to enable it to have a minimum deterrent force that will show that the Philippines is also force to reckon with.

“They can easily intimidate us knowing we have nothing to prove. I suggest that we should have some kind or level of deterrence. Let us show that we also can stand up against anything,” Gordon said.

He said Vietnam has a similar row with China in the disputed seas and yet was able to assert their rights on their territory.

Gordon also said even India has a border spat with China and yet they were als able to show a level of assertiveness against Beijing.

“How can we face them when we don’t even have warships. Our worst enemy is ourselves. We don’t even have any equipment. We don’t have any warfare capability,” Gordon said.

He reiterated the Philippines cannot just go meekly with China. But he said he understands President Duterte’s and the Department of Foreign Affairs’ stand on the West Philippine Sea issue.

“I really doubt the President will give up our claims. We are into talks. But still China should respect our President,” he said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

Related

comments