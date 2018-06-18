PBA DL: CEU battles AMA

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Marinero vs Batangas

3 p.m. – AMA vs CEU

Perennial contenders Marinerong Pilipino and Centro Escolar University try to get back on track against separate rivals today in the resumption of the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The Skippers, smarting from an 88-71 loss to Che’Lu Bar and Grill exactly a week go, hope to rediscover their winning form in their 1 p.m. match with Batangas Generals.

“More than the technical aspect, we just want to stay focused on the task at hand, stay positive and have fun,” said Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal, refusing to give any pressure to his charges this early.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions, losers of their last two matches, are keen on playing with more sense of urgency against the free-falling AMA Online Education Titans at 3 p.m.

After coming up with a winning start against the Revellers, 94-78, nearly two weeks go, the Scorpions showed signs that they have yet to embrace the proven system of interim mentor Derrick Pumaren, who’s been known as a defensive guru.

“We have to make stops. We have to make sure we don’t give up easy points. We have to play defense for 40 minutes,” said the former University of the East mentor who’s also serving as the current general manager of the CEU sports program.

The Scorpions, bannered by Orlan Wamar, Pierce Chan and Cameroonian Gilles Oloume, should still come in as favorites over the Titans, who have dropped their first three matches despite the sustained performance of Fil-Canadian Owen Graham.

Also eager to prove that they really have what it takes to contend with the heavyweights are the Generals.

